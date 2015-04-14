Bitcoin surges to all-time high above $1,700
NEW YORK Digital currency bitcoin hit a record high on Tuesday as demand for crypto-assets soared with the creation of new tokens to raise funding for start-ups using blockchain technology.
Telecom industry trade group CTIA filed a lawsuit challenging the Federal Communications Commission's decision to impose net neutrality rules and reclassifying mobile broadband as a common carrier utility.
Net neutrality rules prevent broadband providers from blocking or slowing any internet traffic and from striking deals with content companies for smoother delivery to consumers.
The suit was filed with the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals on Tuesday. (bit.ly/1aZJ1YT)
(Reporting By Lehar Maan in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)
NEW YORK Digital currency bitcoin hit a record high on Tuesday as demand for crypto-assets soared with the creation of new tokens to raise funding for start-ups using blockchain technology.
MONTREAL/PARIS A United Nations agency has launched an effort to craft global guidance for the use of laptops and other portable electronics in passenger aircraft cabins after selective bans by the United States and Britain upset airline passengers as well as Middle Eastern carriers.