April 14 Telecom industry trade group CTIA filed a lawsuit challenging the Federal Communications Commission's decision to impose net neutrality rules and reclassifying mobile broadband as a common carrier utility.

Net neutrality rules prevent broadband providers from blocking or slowing any internet traffic and from striking deals with content companies for smoother delivery to consumers.

The suit was filed with the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals on Tuesday. (bit.ly/1aZJ1YT) (Reporting By Lehar Maan in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)