BRUSSELS, July 29 AMR Corp's American
Airlines and US Airways will secure EU regulatory
approval for their $11 billion merger after agreeing to
surrender slots at Heathrow and Philadelphia airports, two
persons familiar with the matter said on Monday.
The carriers offered the concession to the European
Commission earlier this month to ease competition concerns over
the deal which will create the world's largest airline.
"The deal is set to be approved," one source said.
The European Commission is scheduled to decide on the
planned merger by Aug. 6. The tie-up is the fourth involving
major U.S. carriers in the last six years.