BRUSSELS, July 29 AMR Corp's American Airlines and US Airways will secure EU regulatory approval for their $11 billion merger after agreeing to surrender slots at Heathrow and Philadelphia airports, two persons familiar with the matter said on Monday.

The carriers offered the concession to the European Commission earlier this month to ease competition concerns over the deal which will create the world's largest airline.

"The deal is set to be approved," one source said.

The European Commission is scheduled to decide on the planned merger by Aug. 6. The tie-up is the fourth involving major U.S. carriers in the last six years.