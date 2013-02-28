BRIEF-Shanghai M&G Stationery's unit to acquire 100 pct stake in Office Depot in China
* Says its unit plans to acquire 100 percent stake in Office Depot in China
Feb 28 US Airways Group Inc : * Flight attendants ratify labor pact by 80 percent, Association of Flight Attendants-CWA union says * Flight attendants pact, reached with help of National Mediation Board,
provides pay increases, job protections - union
MADRID, June 1 Banco Popular has asked Deutsche Bank to come up with a plan for the troubled Spanish lender to raise capital after its previous adviser Morgan Stanley stepped down, El Confidencial reported on Thursday.