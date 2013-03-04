BRIEF-Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP expands revolving credit facility
* Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP expands revolving credit facility to $367 million to support acquisition growth
March 4 US Airways Group Inc : * CEO Doug Parker tells J.P. Morgan conference that teams at US Airways, AMR's American Airlines working on
integration planning * Reiterates no issues are expected in getting approval from US
Justice Department for American merger, fair to assume deal to close in 2013 * Combined US air-American will not be built on cost advantage vs.
Delta or United, adds value of deal is in revenue
outperformance and running a better airline * CEO says combined US Airways-American will not have assets of Delta, United in
Asia, but adds that new American would have stronger network advantage in
Latin America and would have Asia expansion opportunities
* Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP expands revolving credit facility to $367 million to support acquisition growth
NEW YORK, June 1 Investors poured $9.2 billion into U.S.-based stock funds during the week ended May 31, Lipper data showed on Thursday, marking the largest inflows since February and the first net positive week in the last five.