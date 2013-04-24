By Karen Jacobs
| SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 24
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 24 US Airways Group
Chairman and Chief Executive Doug Parker said he was
hopeful government leaders would come to a solution that would
halt the travel disruptions in wake of U.S. staff cuts of air
traffic controllers.
"It's untenable as it is," Parker said in an interview on
Wednesday in Scottsdale, Arizona, where US Airways held
briefings with media.
"We can't do this for long without having major disruption
to the flying public. And nobody wants that. We're highly
hopeful something will get resolved soon."
U.S. air travelers have endured delays at some airports this
week as furloughs of air traffic controllers started. Airlines
have forecast hundreds of millions of dollars in lost revenue
from the furloughs that have been imposed by the Federal
Aviation Administration.
The FAA has outlined plans to idle 47,000 workers for up to
11 days through the end of September as part of its plan to meet
required spending curbs. Nearly 13,000 of those staffers are air
traffic controllers.
The airline industry has expressed concern that delays from
the furloughs could depress travel as the critical summer season
gets underway.
Parker said he spent a lot of his personal time in the past
week calling government officials in his carrier's hub markets
to stress the need to end the furloughs.
"Everyone understands the severity of the situation," Parker
said. "Good-minded people are trying to figure out ways to stop
it. We don't need finger-pointing, we need solutions."
US Airways plans to merge with American Airlines parent AMR
Corp this year and form the world's biggest carrier.
The company said on Wednesday it expected the combination to
close by the end of September.
Parker will be chief executive of the new American Airlines
once the merger closes. The $11 billion all-stock merger would
finalize the consolidation of legacy U.S. airlines that has
helped put the industry on more solid financial footing.
The tie-up would help US Airways and American better compete
with United Continental Holdings and Delta Air Lines
, both the products of mergers.
(Reporting by Karen Jacobs. Editing by Andre Grenon)