* Q1 loss ex-items 13 cents/share
* Carrier notes strength in demand
* Fuel costs up
April 25 US Airways Group Inc on
Wednesday reported a first-quarter loss, excluding items, as
fuel costs rose, but said passenger demand was strong as the
summer travel season approaches.
Net income came to $48 million, or 28 cents a share, in the
quarter, compared with a loss of $114 million, or 71 cents a
share, a year earlier.
Excluding a gain tied to an exchange of slots at two
airports with Delta Air Lines Inc, US Airways said its
loss was 13 cents a share.
Quarterly revenue rose 10 percent to $3.3 billion.
Operating expenses rose about 7 percent, with costs for
plane fuel and related taxes at US Airways up 17 percent.
As U.S. airlines have consolidated in a bid to grow, US
Airways is hoping to follow suit, disclosing last week that it
garnered support from three unions at bankrupt American Airlines
for a potential merger between the two companies
.
Should a US Airways-American merger materialize, it would
create a carrier that rivals United Continental Holdings
and Delta in size and scope.