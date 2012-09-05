Sept 5 US Airways Group said it expected
demand to improve in the fourth quarter once cautious business
travelers get more clarity on the U.S. elections' outcome and
the fiscal cliff.
The company's shares were up 4 percent at $10.86 in morning
trading on the New York Stock Exchange.
"Leisure demand remains strong and I therefore think
business demand is going to return to the levels it was in the
March-April time period," President Scott Kirby said at the
Dahlman Rose transportation conference in New York on Wednesday.
US Airways in July said it had seen a "modest slowdown" in
business demand, tied to economic worries.
Kirby said demand in Greece has been particularly weak but
Italy, Spain, Portugal and Ireland have continued to perform
much like the rest of Europe.
US Airways signed a non-disclosure agreement with American
Airlines parent AMR Corp last week as they evaluate a
potential merger.