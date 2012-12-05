Dec 5 US Airways Group on Wednesday said
a key revenue measure was flat in November, hurt by effects in
the U.S. Northeast region from superstorm Sandy.
The carrier, based in Tempe, Arizona, previously disclosed
that Sandy, which hit at the end of October and temporarily
shuttered major New York area airports, likely reduced its
earnings by $35 million, denting October income by $15 million
and November's by $20 million.
Passenger revenue per available seat mile, a metric also
known as unit revenue, was reduced by about two percentage
points in November because of Sandy's impact, US Air said.
Shares of US Airways were down 0.7 percent to $12.29 in
morning trading.