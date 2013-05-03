May 3 US Airways Group on Friday said an important revenue measure fell in April, as it grappled with disruptions caused by furloughs of U.S. air traffic control staffers.

Unit revenue, or passenger revenue per available seat mile, fell about 4 percent last month from a year earlier for US Airways and its regional airlines, the carrier said.

US Airways, which plans to merge with AMR Corp unit American Airlines and form the world's largest carrier, cautioned last week that business demand was being pressured by federal spending cuts under the U.S. sequestration process.

Staff furloughs at U.S. air traffic control towers began April 21, causing flight delays at some airports. The Federal Aviation Administration suspended the furloughs after passage last week of a bill allowing the agency to shift money within its budget to halt them.

"We are pleased that the situation is resolved and we have returned to a more normal operating environment," US Air President Scott Kirby said in the company's Friday statement.

On Thursday, Delta Air Lines Inc reported a 2 percent drop in April unit revenue due to soft U.S. demand and unfavorable effects from the weaker yen.