April 3 US Airways Group said on
Wednesday that federal budget cuts likely hurt a key revenue
measure in March because of reduced last-minute demand for
flights.
The carrier said unit revenue, a measure of pricing power
and how full planes are, was flat in the month compared with a
year earlier. US Airways added that result was lower than
expected for March, and cited "reduced close-in demand believed
to be driven largely by the sequester."
On Tuesday, Delta Air Lines cut its first-quarter
forecast for unit revenue, which is also known as passenger
revenue per available seat mile.
Delta had also said March unit revenue fell short of its
expectations, citing lower-than-expected bookings due to
automatic budget cuts mandated by sequestration and reduced
demand as a result of attempts to raise prices.
US Airways, which plans to merge with AMR Corp's
American Airlines to create the world's biggest carrier, said
consolidated traffic rose 5.2 percent in March as the number of
passengers boarded rose 4.1 percent.
Load factor, or the percentage of seats filled, improved to
85.6 percent from 84 percent a year earlier.
Shares of US Airways were down 0.4 percent to $15.67 in
morning trading.