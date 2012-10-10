Oct 10 The union representing flight attendants
at US Airways Group Inc said on Wednesday it plans to
take a strike vote after its members twice rejected a proposed
contract with the carrier this year.
The Association of Flight Attendants-CWA said the strike
poll will run from Oct. 31 to Nov. 20.
The present US Airways, which has about 6,700 flight
attendants, was formed from a 2005 merger with America West
Airlines. Flight attendants at the former America West and
former US Airways have been working under separate contracts for
years as the union has negotiated with the carrier to reach a
joint agreement.
In late September, the flight attendants voted 51 percent to
49 percent to reject a proposed five-year contract from
management. In March, the workers also voted down a tentative
agreement that had been reached with help from the U.S. National
Mediation Board.
"We remain focused on achieving a contract that works for
all of us and in order to do that we need to back up our demands
by taking action together," union leaders said in a message to
members on Wednesday.
US Airways in August signed a nondisclosure agreement with
bankrupt American Airlines parent AMR Corp to
evaluate a possible merger.
A US Airways spokeswoman said the carrier had been advised
by the NMB that should flight attendants reject the contract,
no additional talks were likely to be set. She added that before
any strike could occur, the NMB would need to release the
parties from talks and there would have to be a 30-day
cooling-off period.
Shares of US Airways were up 2 cents at $11.32 in afternoon
trading.