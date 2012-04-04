* U.S. apartment vacancy rate falls to 4.9 pct
* National vacancy rate lowest since 2001
* Rent up 0.9 percent, biggest jump in 4 years
By Ilaina Jonas
NEW YORK, April 3 The U.S. apartment vacancy
rate in the first quarter fell to its lowest level in more than
a decade, and rents posted their biggest jump in four years, as
Americans eschewed home ownership and renting retained its
popularity, according to real estate research firm Reis Inc.
The national vacancy rate fell 0.30 percentage points in the
first quarter to 4.9 percent, the lowest level since the fourth
quarter 2001, according to preliminary results Reis released
Wednesday.
Meanwhile asking rents jumped by 0.5 percent from the prior
quarter to $1,070 per month. Stripping away months of free rent
and other perks designed to lure or retain tenants, effective
rent rose to $1,018 per month, up 0.9 percent, the largest
increase since the first quarter 2008, Reis said.
"I think that rent growth will accelerate this year," said
Victor Calanog, head of Research & Economics at Reis.
But that may be short lived. About 150,000-200,000 new units
are expected be built next year. That supply likely will dampen
rent growth next year, especially in cities such as Salt Lake
City and Austin, where development is ramping up strongly.
"Once that supply hits the market next year, we may find
that this is the year rent growth peaked," he said. "It's still
going to be a great year for apartment landlords."
The U.S. apartment market has been the best performing
sector of commercial real estate over the past year, helped by
the move away from home ownership. Even though it is now cheaper
to own than to rent, with interest rates at record lows and
inventories at record highs, most consumers are still shut out
of the market altogether.
Nearly half of homeowners who have mortgages are either in
foreclosure, delinquent on their mortgage payments, owe more on
their mortgage than their house is worth or have less than 20
percent equity in their home.
On top of that, would be first-time homebuyers, are
contending with record-levels of student debt at the same time
as they are trying to raise down payments and meet lenders'
strict new guidelines to qualify for mortgages.
Young first-time buyers have also been the recipients of
recent job growth numbers, swelling the demand for apartments.
That has helped landlords such as Equity Residential,
Post Properties Inc, UDR Inc and AvalonBay
Communities Inc, which have large concentrations of
high-end apartment buildings in urban areas.
Still, the increase in rent pales in comparison to the
drastic fall in the vacancy rate, down from a cyclical high of 8
percent at the end of 2008, according to Reis.
"Most of the big gains in performance are in occupancy,"
Calanog said. "You're actually not seeing very strong or robust
rent growth at the national level. Once vacancies dip below 5
percent you should expect rent growth to be stronger than this."
Outside the high-class properties in supply constrained
urban markets, the effects of weak job creation and absence of
wage growth is affecting rent.
"The vast majority of class B and C properties have been
improving occupancy but are having difficulties in raising
rents," he said.
In New York City, the largest U.S. apartment market, the
vacancy rate fell to 2 percent in the first quarter, below the
cyclical low of 2.1 percent last seen at the end of 2007.
Rents there remained the highest of the 82 markets Reis
tracks, at $2,885 a month, up 0.3 percent for the quarter. It
tied with Birmingham, Greesboro/Winston-Salem, and Northern New
Jersey, as posting the second lowest increase. Rents in
Fairfield County, Connecticut, fell 0.1 percent to $1,786 per
month.
On a yearly basis, San Francisco apartment rent increased
the greatest at 5.9 percent. In the first quarter, it rose 1.2
percent to $1,888 a month.
The cheapest place to rent? Wichita, Kansas at $503 a month,
up 1.1 percent for the quarter, according to Reis.