NEW YORK Nov 15 The U.S. Postal Service is
discussing restructuring options with potential financial
advisers, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday.
Officials at the Postal Service have met in recent weeks
with Moelis & Co, Rothschild [ROT.UL] and Perella Weinberg
Partners LP, the report said, citing people with knowledge of
the matter.
The Postal Service, posting a net loss of $5.1 billion for
fiscal 2011, warned on Tuesday that it could run out of cash by
the end of fiscal 2012 if Congress did not offer relief.
"To return to profitability, we must reduce our annual
costs by $20 billion by the end of 2015," Postmaster General
Patrick Donahoe said in a statement.
The investment banks have talked with the Postal Service
about its finances and operations, discussions with labor
unions, and negotiations with Congress about funding
requirements, Bloomberg reported.
A Postal Service spokesman was not immediately available
for comment. Representatives for Moelis & Co, Rothschild and
Perella Weinberg declined to comment.
