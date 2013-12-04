By Joseph Lichterman
DETROIT Dec 4 The auction house Christie's put
a price tag on one of Detroit's highest-profile city assets, its
share of the Detroit Institute of Arts collection, stating that
nearly 3,000 works controlled by the city are worth between $452
million and $866 million.
The finding by Christie's, hired to place a value on art
treasures that could become a contested element of the Detroit
bankruptcy, puts a range of value on 2,781 works owned or
partially owned by the city.
The holdings represent only about 5 percent of the DIA's
full collection, but with the finding Tuesday that Detroit is
bankrupt under Chapter 9 of the federal bankruptcy code, it is
possible the city may seek to monetize some of the artwork.
Christie's said 11 pieces on display at the museum account
for 75 percent of the appraised collection's total value.
Detroit emergency manager Kevyn Orr retained Christie's in
August to appraise city-owned works as part of Detroit's
bankruptcy case. Christie's said it would provide a full report
to Orr, and release it publicly, during the week of Dec. 16. It
said it would also propose five alternatives to outright sale
that would allow the city to monetize the collection.
The first two portions of the three-phase appraisal process
have been completed, Christie's said. The first phase valued 319
city-owned works on view in the museum's galleries. The second
phase examined city-owned pieces in storage, each with an
estimated value of more than $50,000.
The third phase, which is ongoing, consists of appraisals of
city-owned art in storage, none of which are estimated to be
worth more than $50,000. The auction house said it expects to
finish the third stage later this month.
Though Christie's has yet to finish its appraisals, it said
it did not expect its total estimate of the art's value to
change drastically.
"As this process moves forward, we trust our findings will
provide a useful foundation for the city to engage in further
discussion with the creditors and the DIA, and for all parties
involved to make informed decisions about the best use of the
city's assets," Christie's America President Doug Woodham said
in a statement.
Christie's stressed that its valuation was for fair market
value, the price at which a piece would be sold in an
appropriate market. The valuation is different than an auction
estimate, which is used to attract interest from potential
bidders.
The market for fine art has sizzled this year. Francis
Bacon's "Three Studies of Lucian Freud" fetched a
record-breaking $142 million in a Christie's sale last month.
The Nov. 13 auction in New York brought in $691 million, the
highest in art market history, and prompted talk of a bubble.
"What we are experiencing now is a kind of melt-up in the
market," art advisor Todd Levin, of Levin Art Group, told
Reuters after the auction.
The DIA declined to comment on the appraisal, but said in a
statement that it "continues to maintain its position that the
museum collection is a cultural resource, not a municipal
asset."
Bill Nowling, a spokesman for Emergency Manager Kevyn Orr,
did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The museum's collection, which includes an 1877
self-portrait by Vincent van Gogh and works by Claude Monet and
Rembrandt, has become a flash point in the city's bankruptcy and
caused heated debates throughout the Detroit area. The DIA and
Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette have said Detroit cannot
touch the museum's collection because the works are held in a
charitable trust for the people of Michigan.
In 2012, voters in Detroit and the three suburban counties
surrounding Detroit voted to increase property taxes to help
cover the DIA's operating expenses. The tax provides about
two-thirds of the museum's budget of about $35 million. Suburban
officials have said that any sale of the art might force them to
revoke the tax funds that are sent to the DIA.
But Orr has maintained that the city must value all of the
city's assets, including the art.
"Once we find out what we're talking about, that'll probably
lead the discussion about what we can and can't do," Orr told
Reuters in August about a possible sale of the art.
With more than $18 billion in debt and liabilities, Detroit
on Tuesday became the largest U.S. city to be declared bankrupt.
And Orr has said the city is looking at other assets to
monetize, aside from the art, like the Detroit Water and
Sewerage Department, Coleman A. Young International Airport, or
other city-owned parking lots or land.
In his ruling Tuesday, however, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Steven
Rhodes, who is overseeing the case, said selling assets was not
the solution to Detroit's long-term financial problems.
"A one-time infusion of cash, whether from an asset sale or
borrowing, delays the inevitable," he said.
A group of the city's largest creditors last month asked
Rhodes to approve an independent valuation of the DIA's
collection. The creditors asked Rhodes to appoint a committee
that will consider "a wide range of potential options to
monetize the art," according to a court filing.
Also last month, the federal judge acting as the chief
mediator in the bankruptcy case put forward a proposal that a
group of non-profit foundations could create a fund to protect
the DIA's city-owned art.