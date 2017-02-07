MAINZ, Germany Feb 7 The U.S. administration should blame itself rather than Germany for a recent strengthening of the dollar against the euro, the head of Germany's Bundesbank said on Tuesday.

Jens Weidmann said accusations, made by a top trade adviser of U.S. President Donald Trump, that Germany was exploiting the United States and its European partners with an overly weak euro were "more than absurd".

"The thesis that foreign currency manipulations are to blame for the current strong U.S. dollar is not borne out by facts," he told a gathering in the western German city of Mainz. "The most recent rise in the dollar is likely to be home-made, triggered by the political announcements of the new government." (Reporting By Francesco Canepa and Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Gareth Jones)