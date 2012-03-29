* Citigroup remains constructive on U.S. auto stocks
* Adds Ford to top picks live list
* Upgrades Delphi to "buy", cuts Magna to "sell"
March 29 Ford Motor Co is set to post
solid first-quarter results, said Citigroup, which added the No.
2 U.S. automaker to its top picks live list to reflect
strengthening U.S. demand, upcoming launches and low valuation.
The brokerage also upgraded auto parts supplier Delphi
Automotive PLC to "buy" from "neutral," on easing
concerns over production in Europe, which accounts for 45
percent of Delphi's revenue.
The upcoming U.S. launches of Escape and Fusion should
support pricing gains and contribute to Ford's North America
operating leverage, said analyst Itay Michaeli.
"We expect a solid Q1 but not blowout results, as Europe
drags down a likely solid quarter in North America," Michaeli
added.
Michaeli is a five-star rated analyst by Thomson Reuters
StarMine for the accuracy of his earnings estimates on the
companies under his coverage. For Ford, he ranks second out of
18 analysts covering the stock.
Michaeli remained constructive on U.S. auto stocks, and said
he still sees room for the SAAR to recover while healthier
industry pricing, reasonably tame commodity costs, some pension
relief and new business should lead to modest margin expansion.
The analyst, however, downgraded Magna International Inc
to "sell" from "hold," on valuation.
He raised his price target on several U.S. auto stocks
including BorgWarner Inc, Delphi, Lear Corp and
Magna.
Shares of Ford, valued at about $47 billion, closed at
$12.32 on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday.