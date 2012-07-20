July 20 U.S. auto companies will hire more
people and expand plants over the next year to keep up with
increasing consumer demand for vehicles to replace aging cars
and trucks, according to a report released on Friday.
Despite worries about declining demand in Europe caused by
the debt crisis and pressures on vehicle pricing, U.S. auto
executives surveyed by advisory firm KPMG are bullish about
their companies' prospects.
"The survey results clearly demonstrate a U.S. automotive
industry that is regaining confidence," Gary Silberg, KPMG's
national auto industry leader, said in a statement.
"Even though the overall economic recovery remains weak,
that is not the case in automotive where pent-up demand for
vehicles in the U.S. is expected to carry over for years," he
added. "As a result, auto companies and suppliers are ramping up
their hiring and production activities, and investing heavily in
new products and facility expansion."
Industry executivs have said demand for new cars and trucks
should continue to drive sales as the average age of vehicles on
U.S. roads is at an all-time high of almost 11 years.
Nearly three-quarters of the executives polled said their
companies will continue to hire in the coming year, up
significantly from the 62 percent in the 2011 survey, according
to KPMG.
Almost a quarter said their companies will increase the
number of employees by more than 7 percent. Twenty-one percent
said personnel would increase by 4 to 6 percent, while 28
percent said the increase would be 1 to 3 percent.
In addition, 67 percent of those polled said their companies
have significant cash and almost the same number said they
would invest that cash before the end of the year, KPMG said.
Seventy-three percent said they would increase capital spending
over the next year, with the highest priority on new products or
services and expanding factories.
In another use of that cash, almost half of those surveyed
said their companies will be involved in a merger or
acquisition, KPMG said.
Nevertheless, the executives surveyed are not predicting an
overall economic turnaround for years, KPMG said. More than 80
percent predicted the U.S. economy will remain flat or see only
moderate improvement next year, with 60 percent saying a full
recovery would not happen until 2014 or later.
Nearly three-quarters of the executives surveyed expect the
weak European auto market to continue for another 18 months,
including 15 percent who said the slowdown will linger for more
than three years, KPMG said.
But 63 percent of executives in the survey said North
America was their primary growth market, followed by China (44
percent) and South America (30 percent), KPMG said.
In addition to pricing pressures and energy prices as
barriers to growth, KPMG said executives also cited a lack of
qualified labor.
"We are hearing from U.S. automakers that they are poised
for growth, but are struggling with their ability to find the
right people," Silberg said. "This is becoming an increasing
cause for concern, not just for auto companies, but for many
companies in the manufacturing sector."