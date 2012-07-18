July 18 (IFR) - US Bancorp on Wednesday set two records with a US$1.3 billion 10-year subordinated debt issue.

The bank sold the debt at a coupon of 2.95%, achieving the lowest ever coupon for subordinated debt but also the lowest for 10-year bank debt overall, according to Thomson Reuters/IFR data.

The bonds were marketed to investors with an initial spread guidance of mid-160 basis points (bp) over US Treasuries but official guidance emerged at 150bp-155bp over US Treasuries.

Finally, the deal size was set at US$1.3 billion with spreads at 150bp over Treasuries and a coupon of 2.95%. The bonds were priced at 99.683 for a yield of 2.987%.

The subordinated bonds, which can be called at par -- or 100 -- starting June 15 2022, were rated A1/A-/A+ by the major rating agencies.

But despite the tight pricing, the bonds saw strong demand from investors expanding the size of the book to US$5.5 billion. The bonds also traded at a spread of 137bp-134bp (bid-offer) over Treasuries in the secondary market reflecting continued demand.

USB, Credit Suisse and Morgan Stanley were the joint bookrunners for the transaction.

"We saw more than 180 investors put in orders for this deal, which was issued immediately after USB announced solid earnings," said Kevin Ryan, co-head of financial institutions group in debt capital markets at Morgan Stanley.

"It was timed to benefit from a strong bid for bank paper at the moment, as investors seek out yield and as they've seen the dramatic outperformance of bank bonds so far this year."

Another banking source said demand was buoyed by the lack of supply this week and a rare chance to buy USB down the capital structure.

"We heard (a spread of) 150bp was definitely a psychological barrier for accounts - especially with the coupon already inside of 3.00%. But there was still huge demand at that level as dealers are starved for inventory," said one source.

As for the broader financial institutions group, only Caterpillar and Deere have printed with 10-year coupons that are lower than USB's 2.95%.

Caterpillar priced a 10-year in May with a 2.85% coupon, while Deere priced a deal in June with a 2.80% coupon.

The US investment grade bond market was starved of supply this week with no deals being done on Tuesday.