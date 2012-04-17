* Q1 EPS 67 cents vs Street view 64 cents
* Mortgage banking revenue more than doubles
* Shares close up 1.25 percent
By Rick Rothacker and Eileen Soreng
April 17 U.S. Bancorp has been bulking
up its mortgage business while others scaled back, and the
expansion paid off with first-quarter results that topped
analysts' expectations.
The Minneapolis-based regional bank said on Tuesday that net
income grew nearly 28 percent to $1.3 billion, driven by an
increase in total revenue and improved credit quality.
Like other large banks, U.S. Bancorp received a boost as
borrowers refinanced home loans at low interest rates. Mortgage
banking revenue more than doubled to $452 million.
U.S. Bancorp expects to become a top five player in U.S.
mortgage originations and servicing, Chief Executive Officer
Richard Davis said in a conference call with analysts. According
to Inside Mortgage Finance, it was fifth in originations in the
fourth quarter of 2011 and sixth in servicing.
"We see a market share (opportunity) that you only get once
in a lifetime, and we intend to enjoy it now," Davis said.
U.S. Bancorp may jump to fourth in mortgage originations in
the first quarter, moving ahead of Bank of America Corp,
said Guy Cecala, publisher of Inside Mortgage Finance. Bank of
America, which has faced huge losses and lawsuits from its
Countrywide Financial acquisition, last year stopped buying
mortgages from smaller lenders as it focused on making loans
through its own branches.
U.S. Bancorp has been adding technology, people and
mortgages offices in recent years, Chief Financial Officer
Andrew Cecere said in an interview. It has moved up more than 15
spots in the rankings but is unlikely to enter the top three
because of the size of the banks ahead of it, he said.
Wells Fargo & Co is the largest U.S. mortgage
originator and servicer, making nearly one in three home loans
and tallying more than six times U.S Bancorp's volume.
The mortgage business has been rocky for some banks because
of complaints about their handling of foreclosures during the
U.S. housing crisis.
On Tuesday, a nonprofit group accused U.S. Bancorp of
failing to maintain and market foreclosed homes in minority
neighborhoods compared with those vacant properties it owns in
predominately white areas.
The National Fair Housing Alliance filed a discrimination
complaint with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban
Development. The group examined 177 of U.S. Bancorp's properties
in seven cities as part of a larger probe on how U.S. lenders
keep up with bank-owned properties.
In the vast majority of cases where U.S. Bancorp is
involved in a foreclosure it is the trustee for an investment
pool where the mortgage is held, Cecere said. In those cases,
the servicer of the loan is responsible for the foreclosure and
the upkeep of the home, not the trustee, he said.
Cecere said the bank plans to remain a big player in the
corporate trustee business despite bad publicity related to
foreclosures. "We just need to explain our role," he said.
The company reported first-quarter earnings per share of 67
cents per share, up from 52 cents per share, a year earlier.
Analysts, on average, had expected the bank to earn 64 cents per
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Net revenue increased 9.1 percent to $4.9 billion. U.S.
Bancorp shares closed up 39 cents, or 1.2e percent, at $31.55.