* Q1 EPS 67 cents vs Street view 64 cents

* Mortgage banking revenue more than doubles

* Shares close up 1.25 percent

By Rick Rothacker and Eileen Soreng

April 17 U.S. Bancorp has been bulking up its mortgage business while others scaled back, and the expansion paid off with first-quarter results that topped analysts' expectations.

The Minneapolis-based regional bank said on Tuesday that net income grew nearly 28 percent to $1.3 billion, driven by an increase in total revenue and improved credit quality.

Like other large banks, U.S. Bancorp received a boost as borrowers refinanced home loans at low interest rates. Mortgage banking revenue more than doubled to $452 million.

U.S. Bancorp expects to become a top five player in U.S. mortgage originations and servicing, Chief Executive Officer Richard Davis said in a conference call with analysts. According to Inside Mortgage Finance, it was fifth in originations in the fourth quarter of 2011 and sixth in servicing.

"We see a market share (opportunity) that you only get once in a lifetime, and we intend to enjoy it now," Davis said.

U.S. Bancorp may jump to fourth in mortgage originations in the first quarter, moving ahead of Bank of America Corp, said Guy Cecala, publisher of Inside Mortgage Finance. Bank of America, which has faced huge losses and lawsuits from its Countrywide Financial acquisition, last year stopped buying mortgages from smaller lenders as it focused on making loans through its own branches.

U.S. Bancorp has been adding technology, people and mortgages offices in recent years, Chief Financial Officer Andrew Cecere said in an interview. It has moved up more than 15 spots in the rankings but is unlikely to enter the top three because of the size of the banks ahead of it, he said.

Wells Fargo & Co is the largest U.S. mortgage originator and servicer, making nearly one in three home loans and tallying more than six times U.S Bancorp's volume.

The mortgage business has been rocky for some banks because of complaints about their handling of foreclosures during the U.S. housing crisis.

On Tuesday, a nonprofit group accused U.S. Bancorp of failing to maintain and market foreclosed homes in minority neighborhoods compared with those vacant properties it owns in predominately white areas.

The National Fair Housing Alliance filed a discrimination complaint with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. The group examined 177 of U.S. Bancorp's properties in seven cities as part of a larger probe on how U.S. lenders keep up with bank-owned properties.

In the vast majority of cases where U.S. Bancorp is involved in a foreclosure it is the trustee for an investment pool where the mortgage is held, Cecere said. In those cases, the servicer of the loan is responsible for the foreclosure and the upkeep of the home, not the trustee, he said.

Cecere said the bank plans to remain a big player in the corporate trustee business despite bad publicity related to foreclosures. "We just need to explain our role," he said.

The company reported first-quarter earnings per share of 67 cents per share, up from 52 cents per share, a year earlier. Analysts, on average, had expected the bank to earn 64 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net revenue increased 9.1 percent to $4.9 billion. U.S. Bancorp shares closed up 39 cents, or 1.2e percent, at $31.55.