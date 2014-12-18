NEW YORK Dec 18 U.S. Bank has agreed to pay $6 million to settle an investor lawsuit that accused the U.S. Bancorp unit of violating its duties as a trustee for mortgage-backed securities that were sold by Bear Stearns before the 2008 financial crisis.

The settlement was disclosed in papers filed on Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Manhattan and requires court approval.

Several big banks acted as trustees for mortgage-backed securities in the real estate bubble of a decade ago. In the aftermath of the crisis that ensued, they have denied their responsibilities made them liable for losses.

The proposed class action against U.S. Bank was filed on behalf of the Oklahoma Police Pension and Retirement System and other investors who bought Bear Stearns mortgage-backed securities for which U.S. Bank acted as trustee.

The settlement is the second in recent months resolving complaints about the bank's trustee role.

In November, U.S. Bancorp and Bank of America Corp reached a $69 million settlement in a lawsuit over their alleged failure to protect investors from losses in securities backed by Washington Mutual Inc mortgages. The banks denied liability.

Plaintiffs' lawyers had said the November settlement was the first of its kind in a class action challenging the conduct of trustees for residential mortgage-backed securities.

Hurt by heavy losses on residential mortgages, Washington Mutual failed in 2008, while Bear Stearns was acquired that year by JPMorgan Chase & Co in a rescue engineered by the U.S. government.

Pat Swanson, a spokesman for U.S. Bank, declined to comment.

Filed in 2011, the Oklahoma lawsuit accused U.S. Bank of breach of contract and numerous violations of the 1939 U.S. Trust Indenture Act, which sets out duties of trustees.

According to the lawsuit, the bank regularly disregarded its duty to review loan files to ensure there were no missing or incomplete documents and to see that any defective loans were removed from the pools supporting the mortgage-backed bonds.

The lawsuit said mortgage loans backing the securities suffered heavy delinquencies and credit losses, causing millions of dollars in investor losses that would not have occurred if U.S. Bank had performed its duties.

The case is Oklahoma Police Pension and Retirement System v U.S. Bank National Association, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No 11-cv-8066. (Editing by Kevin Drawbaugh and Jeffrey Benkoe)