Oct 22 U.S. Bank Wealth Management, a unit of U.S. Bancorp, named Thanh Nguyen vice president, private banker for its Private Client Reserve in Denver.

Nguyen began her career in the financial services industry in 1998. Prior to joining The Reserve, she held the position of private banker at Front Range Bank, the company said in a statement. (Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bangalore)