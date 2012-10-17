Egypt's foreign reserves rise to $31.126 bln at end-May
CAIRO, June 4 Egypt's foreign reserves jumped to $31.126 billion at the end of May from $28.641 billion at the end of April, the central bank said on Sunday.
(Corrects paragraph 1 to clarify that profit rose 14 percent, not 16 percent, based on net income for common shareholders)
Oct 17 U.S. Bancorp's third-quarter profit rose 14 percent as the fifth-largest U.S. commercial bank benefited from a surge in home loan refinancing.
The Minneapolis-based bank said net income for common shareholders was $1.40 billion, or 74 cents per share, up from $1.24 billion, or 64 cents per share, a year earlier.
Mortgage banking revenue more than doubled to $519 million, as Americans took advantage of rock-bottom interest rates to refinance their home loans. (Reporting by Jochelle Mendonca in Bangalore; Editing by Akshay Lodaya)
DUBAI, June 4 Kuwait has picked accounting firm EY to do a valuation of its stock exchange, sources familiar with the batter told Reuters on Sunday.