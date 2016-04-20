(Adds Q1 details, industry background)
April 20 Regional lender U.S. Bancorp
reported a 3 percent fall in quarterly profit, weighed down by
higher costs and increased reserves for bad loans to the energy
industry.
Net income attributable to U.S. Bancorp fell to $1.39
billion in the first quarter ended March 31, from $1.43 billion
a year earlier.
On a per share basis, earnings were unchanged at 76 cents.
U.S. Bancorp set aside $330 million in the quarter to cover
bad loans mostly related to struggling energy companies,
compared with $264 million a year earlier.
The bank said credit quality was relatively stable other
than energy-related commercial loans, the deterioration of
which impacted the amount of nonperforming assets and the
provision for credit losses.
The results come a day after another regional lender
Comerica Inc reported a 55 percent fall in quarterly
profit as it boosted its provisions for soured loans by more
than ten times to $148 million.
The U.S. banking industry has had a rough start to the year,
with near-zero interest rates, a slowdown in China and
stubbornly low oil prices hampering revenue growth.
Many lenders have ramped up reserves, concerned by the
increasing number of energy companies that have gone bankrupt
and defaulted on loans in recent months.
U.S. Bancorp's net revenue increased 2.7 percent to $5
billion during the quarter.
Total non-interest expenses rose 3.2 percent to $2.75
billion, largely due to higher compensation expenses.
Up to Tuesday's close, U.S. Bancorp's shares have lost 1.8
percent in value this year, outperforming the KBW Banking Index
, which has fallen 6.4 percent.
(Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju
Samuel)