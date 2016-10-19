(Adds details)

Oct 19 Minneapolis-based U.S. Bancorp reported a 4.7 percent rise in quarterly revenue helped by strength in its mortgage banking unit and higher interest income.

Mortgage banking revenue rose 40.2 percent to $314 million while net interest income rose 4.5 percent to $2.89 billion.

The Federal Reserve, which raised interest rates for the first time in nearly a decade in December last year, has kept rates unchanged since but has indicated a possible hike this December.

Net income attributable to the bank rose to $1.50 billion, or 84 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $1.49 billion, or 81 cents per share, a year earlier.

Analysts were expecting a profit of 83 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Total net revenue rose to $5.39 billion from $5.15 billion.

During the quarter, the bank had set aside $325 million to cover bad loans, up 15.2 percent from a year earlier.

New York-based M&T Bank Corp also reported a better-than-expected third-quarter profit on Wednesday.