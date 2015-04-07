April 7 U.S. Bank, the fifth largest U.S. commercial bank, moved Brad Scott to lead its team advising high-net-worth clients in Cincinnati, Ohio from the same position in Kansas City.

As market leader for the Private Client Reserve, a division of the bank's wealth management business, Scott and his team provide high-net-worth clients with wealth planning, investment management, private banking, and trust and estate services.

Scott has more than 20 years of experience in wealth management, with an emphasis in wealth planning and investments.

