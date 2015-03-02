March 2 U.S. Bancorp named Brian Lee as a portfolio manager in its Private Client Reserve business in New York.

Prior to joining the business, Lee worked as a financial adviser associate for Joel Isaacson & Co in New York, U.S. Bank said.

The Private Client Reserve offers wealth management services to client with net worth of $3 million or more. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru)