Nikkei extends gains, gets lift from Wall Street rally
* Investors relieved as North Korea takes no new missile steps
Sept 17 U.S. Bank, the wealth management unit of U.S. Bancorp, said it appointed David Hein a portfolio manager for its team handling high net worth clients.
U.S. Bank's private client reserve in Cincinnati provides wealth management services to individuals and families with a net worth of $3 million or more.
Hein was previously an acquisition program manager with the United States Air Force, where he developed and executed acquisition strategies. (Reporting By Manya Venkatesh; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
* Investors relieved as North Korea takes no new missile steps
SYDNEY, April 25 Copper eased in Asia on Tuesday, coming under pressure from investors looking to book gains after a surprise overnight lift in the London contract following a market-friedly French presidential vote.