Sept 15 Wealth manager U.S. Bank, a unit of U.S. Bancorp, said it appointed four people for its private client reserve in Chicago.

Debora Oberling was named wealth management advisor team lead. Prior to this, she was a managing director and market manager for J.P. Morgan Private Bank in Chicago.

Nancy Brackmann was named senior trust officer. She was previously a vice president and fiduciary officer with J.P. Morgan.

Steven Greene and Teresa Seiwert were named wealth management advisors.

Greene joins from Rappaport Reiches Capital Management, LLC and Seiwert was previously a vice president and private client relationship manager with U.S. Bank.