Oct 3 Wealth manager U.S. Bank, a unit of U.S.
Bancorp, said it appointed Myles McHale as a wealth
management adviser managing director for the private client
reserve in Naples, Florida.
McHale will provide comprehensive wealth management services
to foundations and endowments, as well as professional sports
and entertainment industry clients, the company said on Friday.
Before joining the company, McHale was a managing director
with Wilmington Trust Investment Advisors' consultant relations
liaison group.
(Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bangalore)