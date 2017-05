July 1 The wealth management unit of U.S. Bancorp appointed Jim Kirk as wealth management adviser for the private client reserve of U.S. Bank in St. Paul, Minnesota.

Kirk joins U.S. Bank Wealth Management from Ameriprise Financial Inc where he was senior manager of wealth consulting service.

Kirk has 15 years of experience within the banking and financial services industry, U.S. Bank Wealth Management said. (Reporting by Lehar Maan in Bengaluru)