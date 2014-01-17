Jan 17 Wells Fargo & Co and U.S. Bancorp
said on Friday that they would stop offering customers a
type of small, short-term loan that has come under regulatory
scrutiny.
The so-called deposit advance products are similar to payday
loans, in that they are both small, short-term loans and have
been criticized by consumer activists for their high fees. These
loans are automatically repaid out of future direct deposits
into checking accounts. A typical deposit advance loan can carry
fees of $1.50 to $2 for every $20 borrowed.
In November, the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency,
which regulates national banks, and the Federal Deposit
Insurance Corp said they would make rules for deposit advance
products more stringent. The regulators said they planned to
impose additional limits such as requiring a one-month
cooling-off period between the time one loan is repaid and
another can be extended.
Wells Fargo, the fourth largest U.S. bank, said it will no
longer make its direct deposit advance product available for
customers who open accounts after Feb. 1, though existing
customers can use the product until the middle of 2014.
U.S. Bancorp, a Minneapolis, Minnesota-based bank with $361
billion in assets, will cease offering its checking account
advance product to new customers on Jan. 31 and existing
customers on May 30.
Both banks said the decision to stop providing deposit
advance loans was in response to the OCC and FDIC's guidance.
They did not disclose the revenue they get from the product, but
it is a small part of their overall business.
Regions Financial Corp, a Birmingham, Alabama-based
bank with $117 billion in assets, said on Wednesday that it
would end its Ready Advance product by the end of the year.