March 11 The U.S. Bank Tower in Los Angeles, the
tallest U.S. building west of the Mississippi, and related
properties is being sold for $367.5 million to Overseas Union
Enterprise Ltd, a hotel and property group controlled
by Indonesia's Lippo Group.
The half empty 72-floor tower, reportedly a planned target
in the Sept. 11 attacks, is currently owned by a unit of MPG
Office Trust.
The U.S. Bank Tower's mortgage loan of about $260 million
was set to mature on July 1, 2013. MPG had said, as recently as
November, that it had no intentions to sell the building, which
is 56 percent occupied.
Ratings agency Fitch has warned that the 1,018 ft building
was in danger of an imminent default and its loan had been
transferred to a debt workout firm, the Wall Street Journal
reported in December.
MPG, which primarily owns and operates office properties in
California and Colorado, said it will receive $103 million from
the sale of the building, and plans to use the proceeds to
refinance debt.
Its 2013 debt maturities total about $638 million from its
ownership of the KPMG Tower and 777 Tower in Los Angeles.
Singapore-listed OUE, which recently lost out on a bid to
buy property and drinks conglomerate Fraser and Neave Ltd, will
acquire Maguire Gardens and a car park as part of the deal.