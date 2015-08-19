Aug 19 U.S. Bank Wealth Management, a unit of U.S. Bancorp, appointed Susie Roh as trust managing director for its private client reserve in Denver.

Roh will lead the personal trust team and work with clients in the financial and estate planning process, the company said.

She previously worked at Guaranty Bank and Trust Co in Denver as an investment and trust manager. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru)