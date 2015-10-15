Oct 15 Delinquency rates rose in September for all major U.S. banks. Charge-offs fell at JPMorgan Chase & Co , American Express Co, Bank of America Corp and Citigroup Inc, while it rose at Capital One Financial Corp and Discover Financial Services. Net charge-off rate Delinquency Rate Sept 2015 Aug 2015 Sept 2015 Aug 2015 JPMorgan Chase 2.12 2.51 1.17 1.12 American Express 1.20 1.30 1.00 0.90 Bank of America 2.44 2.53 1.65 1.59 Capital One 1.95 1.90 6.10 6.05 Discover Financial 1.61 1.51 1.35 1.31 Citigroup 2.29 2.55 1.50 1.40 All figures are percentages. (Compiled by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru)