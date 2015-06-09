BRIEF-Wheeler REIT reports Q1 adjusted FFO per share $0.31
* Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. announces 2017 first quarter financial results
(Sending for historical purposes. Data orgininally released on May 15. Data for May to be published on June 15)
June 9 Big U.S. banks reported a fall in delinquency rates for April, but net charge-offs rose at Capital One and Citigroup.
Net charge off rate Delinquency rate
April 2015 March 2015 April 2015 March 2015 JPMorgan Chase 2.34 2.61 1.18 1.23 American Express 1.50 1.50 0.9 1.0 Bank of America 2.93 2.94 1.73 1.80 Capital One 3.66 3.63 2.77 2.92 Discover Financial 1.70 1.71 1.39 1.43 Citigroup 2.78 2.50 1.52 1.58 (Compiled by Neha Dimri in Bengaluru)
* First NBC Bank Holding Co says trading of First NBC's common stock will be suspended at opening of business on May 10, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: