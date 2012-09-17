Sept 17 Delinquency rates fell at major U.S. banks in August as consumers continued to keep up with their bill payments. Net charge-off rate Delinquency rate Aug 2012 July 2012 Aug 2012 July 2012 JPMorgan Chase 3.61 4.58 1.92 1.93 Discover Financial 2.19 2.22 1.79 1.83 Capital One Financial 2.58 2.62 3.37 3.09 American Express Co 2.0 2.0 1.2 1.2 Bank of America Corp 4.94 5.05 3.11 3.17 Citigroup 3.78 4.28 2.33 2.39