BRIEF-OCBC Bank and Great Eastern Holdings receive proposals regarding their combined stakes in United Engineers and WBL
March 15 Delinquency rates fell in most major U.S. banks for the month of February as more consumers continued to keep up with their bill payments. Charge-offs for February rose at American Express, Bank of America, Discover Financial Services and fell at JP Morgan Chase, Capital One Financial and Citigroup.
Net charge off rate Delinquency rate
Feb 2013 Jan 2013 Feb 2013 Jan 2013 JPMorgan Chase 3.35 3.37 1.86 1.88 American Express 2.1 1.9 1.3 1.3 Bank of America 4.25 4.18 3.00 3.01 Capital One Financial 4.27 4.36 3.68 3.72 Discover Financial Services 2.6 2.2 1.8 1.8 Citigroup Inc 3.62 3.77 2.28 2.35
WASHINGTON, May 31 U.S. President Donald Trump talked trade with Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc during a White House visit on Wednesday and welcomed the signing of business deals worth billions of dollars and the jobs they would create.