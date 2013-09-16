BRIEF-LM Funding Q4 2016 net loss of $524,000 compared to Q3 net loss of $914,000
* LM Funding reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
Sept 16 Delinquency rates fell at most major U.S. banks for August as more consumers continued to keep up with their bill payments. Delinquency rates, however, rose for Capital One Financial and Discover Financial. Credit card charge-offs have fallen, except for JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America and Capital One Financial.
Net charge off rate Delinquency rate
Aug 2013 July 2013 Aug 2013 July 2013 JPMorgan Chase 3.13 3.01 1.54 1.57 American Express 1.7 1.8 1.0 1.1 Bank of America 4.08 3.68 2.39 2.47 Capital One Financial 3.85 3.76 3.24 3.18 Discover Financial 1.77 1.80 1.52 1.51 Citigroup 2.71 2.83 1.9 1.93
* LM Funding reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* Chorus aviation issues final tranche of convertible debt units to Fairfax Financial
* Files for mixed shelf of up to $455.0 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2nokW3g) Further company coverage: