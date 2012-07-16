BRIEF-China Sports Industry Group to pay FY 2016 annual div on June 13
* Says it will pay FY 2016 cash dividend to shareholders of record on June 12
July 16 Delinquency rates and net charge-offs fell at most major U.S. banks as more consumers continued to pay their bills.
Net charge-off rate Delinquency rate
June 2012 May 2012 June 2012 May 2012 JPMorgan Chase 3.71 3.93 2.06 2.09 Discover Financial 2.40 2.65 1.88 1.93 Capital One Financial 3.41 3.85 3.16 3.14 American Express Co 2.0 2.2 1.2 1.2 Bank of America Corp 5.04 5.52 3.23 3.32 Citigroup 3.74 5.20 2.44 2.55
* Says it will pay FY 2016 cash dividend to shareholders of record on June 12
* Says it will pay FY 2016 cash dividend to shareholders of record on June 13