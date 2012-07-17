July 16 Delinquency rates and net charge-offs fell at most major U.S. banks as more consumers continued to pay their bills. Net charge-off rate Delinquency rate June 2012 May 2012 June 2012 May 2012 JPMorgan Chase 3.71 3.93 2.06 2.09 Discover Financial 2.40 2.65 1.88 1.93 Capital One Financial 3.41 3.85 3.16 3.14 American Express Co 2.0 2.2 1.2 1.2 Bank of America Corp 5.04 5.52 3.23 3.32 Citigroup 3.74 5.20 2.44 2.55