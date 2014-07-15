July 15 A majority of big U.S. banks reported a drop in delinquency rates for the month of June as customers made their credit card payments on time. Charge-offs fell at all these banks.

Capital One Financial Corp was the only one to report a rise in delinquency rate.

Net charge off rate Delinquency rate

June 2014 May 2014 June 2014 May 2014 JPMorgan Chase 2.83 3.05 1.33 1.37 American Express 1.5 1.6 0.9 1.0 Bank of America 3.42 3.75 1.93 1.97 Capital One 3.23 3.36 2.83 2.74 Discover Financial 1.82 1.97 1.45 1.47 Citigroup 2.33 2.40 1.43 1.46 (Compiled by Amrutha Gayathri in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza)