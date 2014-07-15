BRIEF-Yango Group's unit wins land auction for 614 mln yuan
* Says unit wins land auction for 614.0 million yuan ($89.18 million)
July 15 A majority of big U.S. banks reported a drop in delinquency rates for the month of June as customers made their credit card payments on time. Charge-offs fell at all these banks.
Capital One Financial Corp was the only one to report a rise in delinquency rate.
Net charge off rate Delinquency rate
June 2014 May 2014 June 2014 May 2014 JPMorgan Chase 2.83 3.05 1.33 1.37 American Express 1.5 1.6 0.9 1.0 Bank of America 3.42 3.75 1.93 1.97 Capital One 3.23 3.36 2.83 2.74 Discover Financial 1.82 1.97 1.45 1.47 Citigroup 2.33 2.40 1.43 1.46 (Compiled by Amrutha Gayathri in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
April 19 BlackRock Inc, the world's biggest asset manager, reported a 31 percent rise in quarterly profit helped by higher investment advisory fees and securities lending revenue.