May 31 For the first time since 1980, property
tax revenue and state aid to cities across the United States are
shrinking simultaneously, the Pew Charitable Trusts said in a
report on Thursday.
The downward double spiral is likely to continue for at
least two to three years at a time when local governments have
already been squeezed by increasing costs and falling revenue,
Pew researchers said.
"More tough choices lie ahead as leaders look to balance the
day-to-day needs of their communities with their long-term
prospects," said Robert Zahradnik, research director for the Pew
American Cities Project.
The project is examining the biggest city in each of the
country's largest 30 metropolitan areas. The report, which uses
U.S. Census Bureau data, is its first. www.pewstates.org/localsqueeze
Since the Great Recession began in late 2007, local
governments have laid off public workers, cut services, raised
taxes and fees, privatized or consolidated services, and taken
other measures to trim their budgets to the bone.
Though the recession is officially over and many state
economies are beginning to show signs of recovery, some cities
and towns are still reeling.
In fiscal 2010, the most recent year for which Census data
was available, local governments lost 2.6 percent of their state
aid and 2.5 percent of their property tax revenue - or nearly
$25 billion altogether - from the prior year, Pew found,
bringing the combined revenue that year from both sources to
$942.7 billion.
The property tax revenue drop was the largest in three
decades, Pew said.
By 2009, state aid and property taxes combined covered a
smaller share of local expenditures than at any other time since
the Census began tracking the data in 1972, Zahradnik said.
The two revenue sources together make up more than half of
local revenue. They also normally counterbalance each other,
with one falling when the other rises.
Cities and towns across the country have had to adjust.
Cleveland, Ohio, laid off more than 300 employees - at least
half of them police officers and firefighters - after state
lawmakers cut $36 million in funding the city would have used
for its fiscal 2012 budget. The city also closed five fire
companies and cut six trash collection crews, Pew noted.
In 2011, Sarasota, Florida, increased property rates for the
first time since 2007 after the city lost $3.5 billion - or a
third of its tax base - in property tax receipts over three
years, Pew said.
Residents of Belvidere, New Jersey now must haul their own
garbage to the landfill or pay for private services after the
small town cut trash collection entirely in early 2012.
Altogether, cities and towns have shed about 500,000
employees altogether since 2008, or more than 3.4 percent of the
local government workforce, through layoffs, furloughs, hiring
freezes and attrition. Half of the affected workers were
teachers and other school employees, Pew found.
Pew researchers say that recovery will be slowed in some
places by lags in the time it takes to assess home values, along
with continuing foreclosures and the "sheer magnitude" of the
slide in property values.
They also note that efforts to reduce the federal deficit
are expected to shrink grants to states for low-income housing,
workforce development, education and community development,
among other federal aid that has already begun to ebb.
Despite a budget gap bigger than a quarter of its general
fund, Connecticut in 2010 boosted local aid by more than 10
percent, according to the Pew report.
Alaska, flush with oil severance tax revenue, helped its
municipalities pay down unfunded pension obligations between
fiscal 2010 and 2013 by more than $1.7 billion, the report said.
Many localities have also found more efficient ways to
operate, including sharing service needs with neighboring areas,
Zahradnik said.
"Going forward (cities and towns) are just going to have to
pay that much more attention to maintain their fiscal solvency
as some of their key revenue sources are slowing," Zahradnik
said.
The United States has about 90,000 local governmental
entities, including nearly 19,500 small and large cities, more
than 16,500 towns, about 13,000 school systems, 3,033 counties
and nearly 37,400 special districts like fire protection and
hospitals.
(Reporting by Hilary Russ; Editing by James Dalgleish)