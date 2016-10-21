NEW YORK/LONDON, Oct 21 (IFR) - US banks unleashed a torrent
of callable senior debt in dollars and euros this week, finding
strong investor demand for the structure, which is designed to
cut the cost of new regulations.
Banks issued more than US$10bn equivalent of senior debt
with call options one year before maturity - intended to allow
them to redeem the debt before it stops counting towards their
Total Loss Absorbing Capacity requirement.
Market participants said the structure was clearly now
accepted by investors and issuers alike - despite the fact that
the Federal Reserve has not yet released its final TLAC rules.
"It is here to stay," said a syndicate banker involved in
one of the deals. "It will be a large component of US bank
issuance going forward."
Most issuers stuck to dollars but Goldman Sachs proved there
was demand across the pond too with a 1.25bn 8.5-year non-call
7.5-year deal.
In dollars, JP Morgan returned - after it opened up the
market in August - printing US$2bn in 7nc6 floating rate format,
while Bank of America Merrill Lynch printed US$5bn across 7nc6
and 11nc10 and Morgan Stanley a US$2.5bn 7nc6 FRN.
The week's deals bring the tally for TLAC-efficient senior
issuance to just over US$18bn.
"Banks are pushing ahead with this," said a FIG DCM head. "I
haven't heard that any of them have gotten sign-off from the
Fed, but technically these deals do fit the proposed rules."
Under the proposed rules, debt receives 50% less TLAC
treatment when it has less than two years until maturity,
dropping to zero when it has less than one year remaining.
Call features would theoretically allow issuers to redeem
bonds early, before they lose TLAC treatment. That would save
them paying interest on debt with no regulatory benefit.
The final rules are expected to be released later this year,
so there is still a chance regulators could veto callable
structures for TLAC purposes.
"You could conjecture that if you issue enough of it, you're
putting pressure on people to allow it," said one banker.
Wells Fargo, Bank of New York Mellon and State Street are
the only banks subject to TLAC that have not yet tapped the
callable structure.
Market participants said banks that have not yet issued the
callable structure would be under pressure to do so.
"You'll have to explain why you're not doing them, because
they are more efficient," said another FIG DCM head.
JP Morgan paid up handsomely to bring the first
TLAC-efficient deal in August, paying around 25bp over its
outstanding five-years for its inaugural US$2.5bn 5NC4 deal.
The price of the call option has come down since then,
however, and deals are now pricing in line with or inside bullet
structures with the same maturity.
JP Morgan's latest issue priced in line with its outstanding
bullet seven-year bonds.
An identically structured deal Citigroup sold nearly two
months ago offered around 5bp of premium over the bank's
outstanding seven-year bonds.
Floating rate notes have proved popular in the structure,
with bankers putting that down to the difficulty of swapping
fixed-rate callables back to floating.
"Not every organization has quite got there with their
ability to swap the fixed to floating with the call," said a
senior FIG banker.
NEW SHORES
Goldman paid a premium to enter the euro market with the
callable structure this week but bankers said that was
inevitable and that they had found crucial pockets of demand.
"Feedback so far in Europe is a bit mixed," said a FIG
banker in London.
"We've had quite a few calls from European investors saying
we can buy this, but some PMs have internal processes to get it
approved, or can't treat it as usual senior."
The response to Goldman's deal sent a positive signal, with
final books for the 1.25bn 8.5nc7.5 reaching 3.5bn from over
250 accounts.
"It's the regular set of buyers, there's no specific push
back on this," said a banker close to the deal early on
Thursday.
Bankers pegged fair value for a straight 8.5-year senior
around swaps plus 95bp, but some investors treat the call date
as the final maturity making the spread on offer look more
attractive. The one-year extension is worth around 10bp.
"Given the high probability of being called, we generally
look to pricing relative value over the call maturity, although
the deals are priced over final maturity," said Steve Hussey,
head of financial institutions credit research at
AllianceBernstein.
One banker away from the trade said TLAC callables could be
interesting for European banks.
"I wouldn't exclude European banks trying to do this, given
that the last year can be inefficient from a TLAC perspective,
though it's still funding," he said.
"However, they will only do it if it's not more expensive. I
would argue Goldman Sachs has shown that there isn't much of a
premium versus a bullet."
The structure may take longer to catch on among European
banks, though, given the more varied regulatory regimes in the
region.
UBS comfortably sold a 1.25bn 10-year senior holdco bond in
August with a call three months prior to maturity to help manage
its Liquidity Coverage Ratio.
However, many believe longer calls are unlikely while
European resolution regimes and regulatory approval remain up in
the air.
(Reporting by Will Caiger-Smith and Alice Gledhill; Editing by
Alex Chambers and Sudip Roy)