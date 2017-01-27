NEW YORK, Jan 27 (IFR) - Investors have piled into new bank
senior bonds this year, shrugging off the removal of certain
covenants that in the past have allowed them to demand
accelerated repayment.
Since the Federal Reserve finalized its Total Loss Absorbing
Capacity rules in December 2016, US banks have issued US$29.75bn
of senior holdco debt with updated acceleration language.
The language removes investors' ability to demand
acceleration in all cases except for payment default, bringing
the bonds in line with the final TLAC rules.
Some investors say that puts the new bonds at a disadvantage
compared to older deals that contain a broader range of
covenants that can trigger acceleration.
"A big part of the senior debt definition is a right to
accelerate," said David Knutson, head of credit research for the
Americas at Schroders.
"Without that, it starts to smell like subordinated debt.
These new deals are not subordinated debt, but they should come
with a premium."
However, the removal of those covenants does not seem to
have affected pricing or demand for deals issued so far this
year.
Some tranches offered relatively generous new issue
premiums, but market participants put that down to the large
deal sizes, saying acceleration was not really an issue.
"You're not getting much benefit from having these covenants
in the first place, so ultimately their value is not that high,"
said one US investor.
"The bigger question around TLAC really concerns the ability
of the regulator to put a bank into resolution."
The covenants in question range from restrictions on
corporate mergers and asset disposals to requirements to
maintain offices for notices and payments.
The Fed disqualifies debt from counting towards TLAC if it
allows acceleration for reasons other than payment default -
unless it was issued before the end of 2016.
Whether valuable or not, many buysiders said there was no
chance of investors demanding a premium for the removal of such
covenants while the outlook for banks was so positive.
"Bond investors are focusing on the positive aspects of bank
earnings," said Jon Curran, a portfolio manager at Standard
Life.
"For bondholders, there is a lot to like about the US banks
right now - higher rates, a stronger economic backdrop and
potential regulatory relief."
NO CONCERN
European investors are also unfazed about the removal of
acceleration rights in US bank debt.
Wells Fargo found 2.9bn of demand on Tuesday for a 2bn
five-year floater, which priced at three-month Euribor plus
50bp.
Wells sold a £500m short seven-year the week before, which
also saw robust demand.
A lead banker said he did not receive any questions from
investors about the new acceleration language.
Some buysiders said they had noted the removal of the
covenants, but that it made little difference in reality.
"The thing is, for bank senior paper, there really aren't
any substantial covenants that I could picture us holding the
bank to anyway, given that a payment default would still be an
acceleration event," said Gregory Turnbull Schwartz, an
investment manager at Baillie Gifford.
"I would prefer not to pay more for the 'lesser' bond, but
in terms of assigning a number of basis points, I think one
could properly be accused of forest and tree issues in this
instance and would be better off working harder on understanding
the issuer fundamentals."
This bodes well for the region's banks, which may also have
to remove senior investors' acceleration rights if the European
Commission proposals released in 2016 go through unchanged.
The proposals would allow accelerated payment of interest or
principal only in the case of a bank insolvency or liquidation.
Lloyds Banking Group removed acceleration language from its
recent US$2.75bn five and 10-year deal sold earlier this month.
Royal Bank of Scotland has not sold a US dollar deal so far
this year but has updated its EMTN documentation, according to
two sources.
Under its updated programme, the bank can toggle between
non-restrictive events of default, in line with traditional
senior, or restrictive events of default more akin to
subordinated debt, whereby investors' acceleration rights would
be stripped out.
(Reporting by Will Caiger-Smith; Additional reporting by Alice
Gledhill, Natalie Harrison and Helene Durand, editing by Julian
Baker)