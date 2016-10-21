NEW YORK, Oct 21 (IFR) - Large US investors are drafting
proposals to guard against being left holding riskier debt in
the event that big banks are broken up into smaller entities.
Amid political pressure to dismantle some of the country's
largest financial institutions, industry group The Credit
Roundtable is drafting new protective covenants for bank bonds.
The group, whose members collectively manage some US$3.8trn
in assets and include Prudential and Vanguard, is expected to
submit the proposals to regulators in the coming weeks.
"If banks break up tomorrow, there's not much protection for
creditors in debt indentures," said David Knutson, the group's
co-leader and head of Americas credit research at Schroders.
The desire for more protection comes amid perception that
the largest US banks, despite post-crisis regulations that
curbed their risk-taking abilities, are still "too big to fail".
The Federal Reserve and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp
said in April that five of the biggest US banks could not be
unwound safely without being bailed out by taxpayers.
Public figures including Senator Elizabeth Warren and
Minneapolis Fed president Neel Kashkari have championed the idea
of breaking up large lenders to reduce that risk.
And last month Daniel Tarullo, the Federal Reserve's lead
bank supervisor, said banks that struggle to cope with increased
capital requirements should consider restructuring.
RISKY BUSINESS
Investors argue that bank break-ups could leave some
investors holding the debt of entities with very different
credit risks to the ones they bought initially.
"You could end up owning debt in a more levered or riskier
entity," said Michael Collins, senior investment officer at
Prudential Fixed Income.
The group's proposals would require banks to offer to buy
back some debt if they make "material asset dispositions" that
alter their business structure.
The new documents are intended to be used on debt issued to
comply with Total Loss Absorbing Capacity rules, which allow
bonds to be written down to recapitalize failing banks.
Only TLAC-eligible bonds in excess of the minimum
requirement would be allowed to be bought back, according to the
proposals.
Investors have piled into TLAC bonds over recent months,
although the final version of the rules is yet to be released.
If they emerge as expected, senior bond documentation would
have to be rewritten to remove provisions allowing creditors to
demand accelerated payment in certain circumstances.
That offers investors an opportunity to insert protections
to reflect the risk of large-scale bank restructurings, said
Knutson.
"This is the first time in history that big banks are going
to have to redo their indentures all at the same time," he said.
"It's a chance to standardize them."
A senior FIG banker called the proposals a step in the right
direction but cautioned that, although US banks might be
receptive, regulators would have the final say.
The Credit Roundtable's proposals were initially submitted
to the Federal Reserve and Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation
over the summer.
Following feedback, they are being revised to specify that
such bond buybacks would not be permitted if a bank is close to
failing or in a resolution scenario.
(Reporting by Will Caiger-Smith; Editing by Shankar
Ramakrishnan and Marc Carnegie)