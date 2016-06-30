(Corrects name of company in graf 6)

By Davide Scigliuzzo

NEW YORK, June 30 (IFR) - Leveraged finance bankers are expecting a paltry second half in US high-yield as worries about volatility, dwindling refinancing opportunities and a drought in M&A keep a lid on new business.

Until recently the high-yield market was on a roll, with junk-rated companies raising more than US$82bn in the second quarter - more than double the tally in each of the previous three quarters, according to IFR data.

But overall volumes have been steadily declining since 2013, driven in part by a rout in the energy sector and a fall-off in leveraged buyouts.

And after big recent acquisition financings for computer giant Dell and data storage provider Western Digital, the current M&A bond pipeline is only about US$5bn, bankers say.

"The biggest risk is that everybody does nothing for a while," said Mark Durbiano, head of domestic high yield at Federated Investors.

One possible jumbo financing - for the merger between pipeline company Energy Transfer Equity and Williams Companies - is off the table after the US$37.7bn deal fell apart this week.

Other acquisitions are struggling to get done due to the steep disconnect between buyers and sellers on valuations, one senior leveraged finance banker told IFR.

"Buyout firms have more and more money, but people are not putting assets for sale until prices recover," the banker said. "There is nothing to underwrite."

LIMITED OPPORTUNITY

In an attempt to drum up new business, some bankers are pitching dividend recapitalization deals - the selling of new debt to pay a special dividend, often to private equity owners.

But investors have proven to be picky about such deals - penalizing companies for piling on too much leverage - meaning the option is limited to junk credits with strong operating performance.

For example, even a double-digit yield proved not enough to lure investors into a US$485m offering from transportation company TRAC Intermodal, which was eventually forced to yank the trade from the market earlier this year.

"You could still see dividend recaps," said Jon Stanley, a portfolio manager at Newfleet Asset Management. "But there is only appetite for companies and industries with good fundamentals."

Refinancings, meanwhile, are one of the only other sources of high-yield supply - but opportunities are limited there too.

Many issuers took advantage of a rally earlier this year to term out debt and, according to a February report from Moody's, US junk-rated companies have just US$38bn of bonds maturing in 2017.

"When you look at maturity profile of the high-yield market, it is relatively light over the next 12 to 18 months," said John Rote, managing director of high yield capital markets at RBC.

Among the few deals in the pipeline are financings backing the buyouts of Maxim Crane and Dell's software business.

The former could be an interesting test case, as some investors are leery about both the cyclical nature of the crane business and the typically aggressive behavior of Apollo, the deal's sponsor.

Investors had expected lead underwriter JP Morgan to formally begin marketing the deal right after the UK referendum on leaving the European Union.

But the outcome of the vote, and the volatility that ensued, put those plans on hold, one investor said.

Francisco Partners and Elliott Management meanwhile are expected to tap the market over the coming months to finance their planned acquisition of computer marker Dell's software business.

The deal, which was underwritten by Credit Suisse and RBC, is expected to include bonds and loans worth around US$1.3bn-$1.4bn, the first leveraged finance banker said.

Also still to come is a roughly US$500m secured bond for Veritas - the final piece of a hung leveraged buyout financing for Carlyle's acquisition of the software company. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Natalie Harrison and Marc Carnegie)