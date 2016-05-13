NEW YORK, May 13 (IFR) - US high-grade primary bond volumes
decisively crossed the half a trillion dollar mark this week
helped by a surge in corporate borrowing activity after the end
of self-imposed earnings blackouts.
As of Thursday, high-grade volumes totalled US$529.818bn at
the end of a week which is set to see some 34 borrowers raise
about US$50bn.
Investment-grade issuance in this month as of Thursday was
at US$78.014bn, compared with US$90.835bn for the whole of
April.
The biggest deals in the week came from AbbVie, Chevron and
Kraft Heinz which collectively raised close to US$20bn between
them.
The broader market backdrop was not exactly ideal when these
issuers came to the market as stock and credit markets were
choppy, still investor demand was consistent for the new issues.
New issue concessions were slightly inflated on average
compared with a week earlier, but order book coverage was
impressive - showing investor appetite was still strong for
high-quality bonds albeit at a price.
According to IFR data, average new issue concessions on
deals done as of last Thursday was close to 8bp compared with
3.64bp in the previous week. Book coverage on average was 2.7
times compared to 3.01 times a week earlier.
"Market conditions are very constructive right now," said
Travis Barnes, global co-head of DCM at Barclays.
"Even if some issuers are paying double digit new issue
concessions, overall financing costs are still very compelling
when you think about how much spreads have tightened and where
interest rates are overall."
US 10-year Treasury yields were steady at 1.75% Thursday
versus 1.77% a week earlier and credit spreads were still way
below the multi-year wides hit on February 11.
Average investment-grade spreads widened this month but are
65bp inside the wides of T+221bp on February 11, according to
Bank of America Merrill Lynch data.
PRICE HAS TO BE RIGHT
Few tranches, in deals from names like Kraft Heinz Foods
Company, Starbucks, Duke Energy Indiana, Entergy Mississippi and
Consolidated Edison, in the week priced with little to no new
issue concessions but that was still seen as one-off.
Most upcoming issuers, especially those looking at jumbo
deals, should expect to leave some value on the table, simply
because investors were spoilt for choice at the moment, said
investors.
"If you don't like the terms on Kraft you can wait for the
next deal to come, if you don't like Dell there's another deal
behind it," said one investor.
Dell is expected to announce a US$16bn multi-tranche deal
early next week.
Investors also want to buy deals with some new issue
concessions because they see it as a protection against any
sudden widening in spreads due to any macroeconomic or data
events.
"A larger NIC at the margin gives investors confidence the
bonds are likely to perform okay eventually," said Travis King,
head of investment grade at Voya Investment Management.
"If a deal is down the next day a 10bp NIC gives you a bit
of comfort."
AbbVie's bonds tightened by 2bp to 5bp by Friday morning
after pricing at levels that had about 10bp-15bp NIC, according
to MarketAxess.
Chevron priced its new bonds with a 20bp-21bp NIC and they
are now quoted 8bp to 10bp tighter.
Kraft, which priced its 10-year bonds with a negative 10bp
NIC, saw those bonds weaken by 4bp to T+134bp in the secondary.
(Reporting by Hillary Flynn; Editing by Shankar Ramakrishnan
and Natalie Harrison)