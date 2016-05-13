NEW YORK, May 13 (IFR) - US high-grade primary bond volumes decisively crossed the half a trillion dollar mark this week helped by a surge in corporate borrowing activity after the end of self-imposed earnings blackouts.

As of Thursday, high-grade volumes totalled US$529.818bn at the end of a week which is set to see some 34 borrowers raise about US$50bn.

Investment-grade issuance in this month as of Thursday was at US$78.014bn, compared with US$90.835bn for the whole of April.

The biggest deals in the week came from AbbVie, Chevron and Kraft Heinz which collectively raised close to US$20bn between them.

The broader market backdrop was not exactly ideal when these issuers came to the market as stock and credit markets were choppy, still investor demand was consistent for the new issues.

New issue concessions were slightly inflated on average compared with a week earlier, but order book coverage was impressive - showing investor appetite was still strong for high-quality bonds albeit at a price.

According to IFR data, average new issue concessions on deals done as of last Thursday was close to 8bp compared with 3.64bp in the previous week. Book coverage on average was 2.7 times compared to 3.01 times a week earlier.

"Market conditions are very constructive right now," said Travis Barnes, global co-head of DCM at Barclays.

"Even if some issuers are paying double digit new issue concessions, overall financing costs are still very compelling when you think about how much spreads have tightened and where interest rates are overall."

US 10-year Treasury yields were steady at 1.75% Thursday versus 1.77% a week earlier and credit spreads were still way below the multi-year wides hit on February 11.

Average investment-grade spreads widened this month but are 65bp inside the wides of T+221bp on February 11, according to Bank of America Merrill Lynch data.

PRICE HAS TO BE RIGHT

Few tranches, in deals from names like Kraft Heinz Foods Company, Starbucks, Duke Energy Indiana, Entergy Mississippi and Consolidated Edison, in the week priced with little to no new issue concessions but that was still seen as one-off.

Most upcoming issuers, especially those looking at jumbo deals, should expect to leave some value on the table, simply because investors were spoilt for choice at the moment, said investors.

"If you don't like the terms on Kraft you can wait for the next deal to come, if you don't like Dell there's another deal behind it," said one investor.

Dell is expected to announce a US$16bn multi-tranche deal early next week.

Investors also want to buy deals with some new issue concessions because they see it as a protection against any sudden widening in spreads due to any macroeconomic or data events.

"A larger NIC at the margin gives investors confidence the bonds are likely to perform okay eventually," said Travis King, head of investment grade at Voya Investment Management.

"If a deal is down the next day a 10bp NIC gives you a bit of comfort."

AbbVie's bonds tightened by 2bp to 5bp by Friday morning after pricing at levels that had about 10bp-15bp NIC, according to MarketAxess.

Chevron priced its new bonds with a 20bp-21bp NIC and they are now quoted 8bp to 10bp tighter.

Kraft, which priced its 10-year bonds with a negative 10bp NIC, saw those bonds weaken by 4bp to T+134bp in the secondary. (Reporting by Hillary Flynn; Editing by Shankar Ramakrishnan and Natalie Harrison)