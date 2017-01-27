NEW YORK, Jan 27 (IFR) - Investors this week forced two
Triple C rated issuers to pay some of the highest yields in
years to sell their bonds.
Canadian miner Baffinland and Ohio-based resins maker Hexion
struggled their way through the primary market, ending up paying
double-digit yields to get new trades over the line.
Baffinland was forced to hike the yield on its junk bond by
over 350bp and tweak covenants on Monday to get investors on
board after weeks of negotiations with the buyside.
The miner, jointly owned by ArcelorMittal and private equity
outfit the Energy & Minerals Group, was initially targeting a
yield of 9% area when the deal was announced on December 9,
three sources familiar with the matter told IFR.
But that level was well below investor expectations for such
a concentrated bet, considering that the company's only mine -
located in Nunavut's Baffin Island - had started commercial
production just a year earlier.
Lead underwriter Goldman Sachs eventually priced the note,
which carries a coupon of 12% and is rated Caa1/B1, at 97.5
cents to the dollar to yield 12.69%.
Covenants on the offering were also tweaked to include
coupon step-ups and additional investor protections.
BITING THE BULLET
Later in the week, Hexion also bit the bullet and agreed to
print one of the highest coupons seen in the US high-yield
market since the financial crash.
The highly leveraged company, owned by private equity firm
Apollo Global Management, paid a steep price to increase the
size of its five-year non-call two bond sale to US$710m from the
US$460m initially targeted.
It raised US$485m through a first-lien bond that priced at a
coupon of 10.375% - tight to initial talk of 10.5% area - but
was forced to cough up an eye-watering 13.75% to add a US$225m
1.5-lien tranche to the trade.
"They are price takers," said one portfolio manager who owns
some of the company's debt but decided to pass on the latest
deal. "If someone is going to offer them money, they are going
to take it."
During a call with investors, Hexion said its gross leverage
stood at 8.1 times in the 12 months to the third quarter, or 7.7
times on a net basis, according to the investor.
The two notes, sold through lead underwriter JP Morgan, were
rated Caa1/CCC+ and Caa3/CCC respectively.
STILL RISK-ON
Some saw the extreme price sensitivity around the two deals
as a sign that investors were becoming more selective after a
sharp tightening in junk-bond yields in 2016.
Spreads on US junk paper have tightened nearly 500bp since
their February 11 peak and are now just 58bp above post-crisis
lows, according to the Bank of America Merrill Lynch US High
Yield index.
The average yield on Triple C notes dipped below 11% earlier
this month for the first time in two years - a far cry from the
21.68% seen nearly a year ago.
Bankers and investors said credit-specific issues explained
the pushback that Baffinland and Hexion received, as
demonstrated by the fact that other Triple C rated issues have
had a much easier time tapping the market in recent weeks.
A US$425m bond backing the Carlyle Group's purchase of
speciality chemicals company Atotech cleared the market at 6.25%
on Wednesday, while a US$400m deal for TPG's acquisition of
cable companies RCN and Grande printed at 6.625% a week earlier.
"There has been an uptick in lower-quality issuance," said
Tom Stolberg, a portfolio manager at Loomis Sayles. "But by and
large, if people can get behind the story, those deals are doing
really well."
Demand for risky new issues still appears to be strong,
especially as supply is expected to remain limited in the near
future.
"We don't have a big wave of stuff sitting behind us," said
one leveraged finance banker. "As far as new commitments go, the
list is going to be very short."
(Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Shankar
Ramakrishnan and Matthew Davies)