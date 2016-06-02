NEW YORK, June 2 (IFR) - The US high-grade bond market logged a record month of issuance in May and shows no signs of slowing down, even if the Federal Reserve does finally pull the trigger and hike interest rates.

With more than US$177bn priced last month, the primary is outpacing last year's tally year-to-date and is firmly on course for a sixth consecutive record year of issuance.

Even facing what appears to be a robust menu of headline risks - the Brexit vote, a rates hike and the contentious US presidential election - new deals just keep steaming in.

"The market is very strong," one syndicate banker told IFR. "We're expecting another US$100bn in June. The technicals are also still very good."

One reason for the issuance surge is the strong rebound in high grade since February, when average IG spreads gapped out to a multi-year wide of 221bp above US Treasuries.

That has narrowed a whopping 67bp to 154bp. Even after May's record volumes, spreads only edged out a couple of basis points over the month.

Those lower financing costs, coupled with what has been a significant pipeline of needed M&A trades, have helped keep a steady supply of new deals coming to the market.

And many market participants think the expected rates hike, now widely seen coming by July, will have little practical impact on deal flow.

"It will remove the uncertainty and give the market a vote of confidence about the economy," said Mark Howard, head of US credit strategy at BNP Paribas.

"People may be relieved, and they might immediately discount another hike until December."

BIG DEALS

The first five months of the year saw some very chunky trades, including AB InBev (US$46bn, second-largest ever) and Dell (US$20bn, fourth-largest ever).

There were two consecutive weeks that topped US$50bn, and total January-May issuance was above US$629bn, some US$6bn ahead of the same period in 2015 and more than US$120bn ahead of 2014.

May's tally of US$177.424bn topped the previous record of US$157.996bn set in May 2015.

Meanwhile June is off to a blazing start, with a US$13bn acquisition financing from healthcare giant Aetna on Thursday helping the month log US$19.375bn in just the first two days.

If June manages to reach US$95bn, the second quarter will also go in the record books as the biggest issuance quarter of all time.

And with other big M&A financings expected be coming down the pipeline, issuance should keep surging no matter what the Fed eventually decides.

"There is still a lot out there," the syndicate banker said, putting the estimate of the known M&A pipeline at about US$130bn - most of it expected to be coming this year.

For its part, Bank of America Merrill Lynch this week put that figure at closer to US$170bn.

"Supporting issuance for the remainder of the year is the backlog of announced [M&A] deals with potential funding needs, which still remains elevated," the bank said in a report.

NEGATIVE CAMPAIGN

The negative rates scenario elsewhere in the world also appears to be giving the US high-grade primary market a boost.

As the European Central Bank embarks on its corporate bond purchase next week, those yields are likely to go even lower.

Investors therefore are likely to put more of their cash into US bonds, whose rates look decidedly attractive in comparison.

Howard at BNP Paribas said investors barred from holding such debt would naturally look to the US market, reinforcing the inflows into US high grade that amount to US$11bn so far this year, according to data from Lipper.

"That is countering some of the uncertainties," he said. (Reporting by Hillary Flynn and the IFR team; Writing by Marc Carnegie; Editing by Natalie Harrison)